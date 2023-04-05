Rapid Recap: Bucks 105, Bulls 92

The road through the playoffs will run through Milwaukee, as the Bucks knocked off the Chicago Bulls by a 105-92 score.

NBA.com Box Score

It’d take the Bucks a little bit to find their footing without Giannis, but they eventually did. Jevon’s Carter’s pair of threes put them on the right step and helped them capture a 28-21 lead after one.

Following Khris Middleton being sidelined due to some right knee soreness, the Bucks would struggle to find offense. They sputtered out as Chicago pieced together a 10-2 run to get in front. The Bulls carried a 51-49 lead into the locker room.

Despite a sluggish beginning to the second half, the Bucks were able to rebound in a major way by unleashing a 15-0 run to gain their lead back. It granted them a 79-86 advantage headed into the final quarter of regulation.

Milwaukee was able to bury some clutch shots throughout the fourth, providing the padding necessary for a win. They’d eventually stomp out the Bulls with a 105-92 win.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with the 15-0 run that the Bucks had in the third. That seemed to really provide them with the energy they needed to get their minds right. From that point on, it seemed as if everything they did had more purposeful intent and really helped them prevail. Despite being faced with adversity following the loss of Middleton, they were able to keep their focus intact and get the job done.