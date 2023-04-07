Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Coasting to the Finish Line

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the 1 seed in the Eastern Conference Wednesday night in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. With two games remaining in the season, Milwaukee will look to give the fans something for their regular season home finale. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies and hope tonight goes better than the first time these two teams played. In December, Memphis Ledeckyed the Bucks in a 142-101 blowout.

Where We’re At

As I mentioned, the Bucks will end the season with home court advantage in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have won seven of their last ten and look to achieve their 33 wins at Fiserv Forum. There is a chance for some bench players to stake a claim for being in the postseason rotation. With all the starters out for tonight, it will give players like Jae Crowder, Jevon Carter, and Wes Matthews a chance to get some much-needed game time.

The Bucks submitted their injury report for Friday’s game against the Grizzlies.



OUT:

Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain)

Khris Middleton (right knee soreness)

Jrue Holiday (rest)

Brook Lopez (rest) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 6, 2023

Memphis has had an interesting season. They took the lead in the Western Conference for an extended stretch but had a rough stretch shortly after the All-Star break. Ja Morant looked to be on an encouraging path after some off-the-court issues. With a 50-30 record Memphis cannot get the top seed in the Western Conference but can get the 2 seed with a win today. The Grizzlies lost their last game on Wednesday night losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime

.@memgrizz status report, April 7 at @Bucks:



DOUBTFUL

Santi Aldama - LT Elbow Soreness



OUT

Steven Adams - RT Knee PCL Sprain

Brandon Clarke - LT Achilles Tear

Jake LaRavia - RT Calf Soreness

Ziaire Williams - RT Foot/Ankle Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 6, 2023

Player to Watch

Ummmmm feel free to pick a Bucks bench player but I would go with Jae Crowder. The good news is he is back and healthy. The bad news is, he still seems to be finding his rhythm on the offensive side. Crowder had zero points against the Sixers and the Bulls, but he did shoot 4/5 from three against the Wizards on Tuesday. With Khris Middleton hurt, there is the potential the Bucks will need to lean on Crowder more come playoff time.