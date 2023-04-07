Rapid Recap: Grizzlies 137, Bucks 114

In a game where a majority of their main cast didn’t register a single minute, the Bucks fell at home to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 137-114.

The Bucks would trot out a unique starting lineup due to the squad clinching the overall top seed in the playoffs. Despite that, they were still able to remain competitive, as the Grizzlies held just a 36-31 lead after one quarter.

Milwaukee erased the deficit in the second quarter, thanks to strong play from Jae Crowder and Lindell Wigginton. At the break, the Bucks owned a 72-71 advantage.

The small lead that the Bucks had at the break evaporated away in the third, as Memphis flipped the script and took a commanding lead. Going into the fourth, the Grizzlies owned a momentous 108-87 lead.

There wasn’t really a path for the Bucks to scrape their way back into this one, though it was actually an entertaining quarter. The Grizzlies would put the final touches on a 137-114 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Typically, this is reserved for basketball stats. However, let’s the Bucks got weird with their starting lineup, so I’m getting weird with the Stat That Stood Out. Something happened tonight that’s extremely rare. Following the buzzer-beater half-court shot for $10,000 that occurred against the Bulls, THE EXACT SAME THING HAPPENED TONIGHT:

PANDEMONIUM AT FISERV FORUM



WE JUST HAD ANOTHER JACKPOT SHOT BUZZER BEATER



PURE INSANITY pic.twitter.com/dI0hJDsB0Q — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) April 8, 2023

Joe Ingles with the assist and Jae Crowder getting in on the celebration. Gotta love it.