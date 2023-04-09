Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Preview: If a Tree Falls in the Forest...

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors in (you know it!) an early tip-off in a game suffused with meaning and intrigue.

Where We’re At

The Bucks clinched the top spot in the playoffs with their win against the hapless Bulls on Wednesday night, ensuring a smooth ride to the end of the regular season. They followed that up with a plucky performance against the Grizzlies on Friday, where a close first half turned into an as-expected rout. Another rout would be expected today - Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton are all out (as is AJ Green) - if it weren’t for...

...the Raptors, who clinched the ninth spot in the playoffs with a Friday night loss to a shorthanded Boston Celtics. They triumphed over the Hornets earlier this week to scoot about .500 for the first time since December before back-to-back losses to the Celtics. (Celtics-Celtics-Bucks final three games? Ouch.) In their slouch to the finish, Fred VanVleet took out his frustration on a ref, as covered here by a kindred spirit. They’ll be sitting O.G. Anunoby, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet in order to save all their energy for a win-or-go-home home game against the Bulls (shudder), leaving this casual Raptors observer to assume that Drake will be in the starting lineup.

Player to Watch

This is Lindell’s time to shine. Go get ‘em, buddy.

