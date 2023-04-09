 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 12:00 pm Central

By Morgan Quinn Ross
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Toronto Raptors in an early tip-off. Befitting a day game, the stars will not be out. But perhaps a star will be a born!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 82: Against Toronto, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (18 votes)
  • 32%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 26%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (20 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

