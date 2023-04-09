Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Toronto Raptors in an early tip-off. Befitting a day game, the stars will not be out. But perhaps a star will be a born!
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 82: Against Toronto, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
24%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
32%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
26%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
17%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...