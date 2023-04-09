Rapid Recap: Bucks 105, Raptors 121

In the last regular season game that ended before my bedtime, the Milwaukee Bucks played a basketball game and lost to the Toronto Raptors 121-105.

NBA.com Box Score

Bobby was calling his own number to start this one, pouring in ten points in a row early on. But straight shooting by Gary “Headband” Trent Jr., a severe height disadvantage to the 6’ 9’’ pack of Raptors, and the familiar culprit of turnovers had the Bucks down 35-26 after one.

The second quarter kinda glazed over me. After the Bucks watched the lead slowly balloon throughout the corner, largely due to Dalano Banton and Malachi Flynn, they went on a run to put themselves within spitting distance before the Raptors closed with a couple of buckets. 67-55 Raptors at half.

The game kept slowly trundling along in the third. A series of Raptors’ dunks, including a couple from Precious Achiuwa, brought some life to the game and the arena and helped them add slightly to their lead, resulting in a 95-79 going into the final frame.

The epic battle drew to a close with the Raptors slowly building their lead to little resistance from the men from Milwaukee. Since the garbage men who usually are subbed in when the game is beyond reasonable doubt were already on the floor, they simply stayed out there. It was the time of the game that they were used to playing, it seems, and a few buckets and stops made the final score a bit more respectable.

Stat That Stood Out

20

Courtesy of their height, the Raptors racked up a 20-point advantage in points in the paint, 64-44. 11 of that margin came from the discrepancy in fast-break points. Not particularly surprising, but indicative of the outcome.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+