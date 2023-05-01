Brew Hoop Podcast Ep. 154: Season Over. Again

I’m happy my colleague Kyle Carr and I didn’t record this edition of the “Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Podcast by Brew Hoop” podcast in the immediate aftermath of last week’s Game Five. (Mostly because I was recovering from illness and would have been as incoherent as the wiliest sphinx)

Now, with a number of days hindsight logged and a little more clarity about the circumstances surrounding Milwaukee’s first-round series made public, we were able to record a new episode of the Brew Hoop podcast in a relatively informed state of calm. We hope that means the takes are slightly more nuanced than they might have otherwise been.

In episode 154, we discuss:

The complexities surrounding any decision on head coach Mike Budenholzer — and whether we want him to stay or go (hint: read our articles on the subject for a rough outline)

A bad series for Jrue Holiday and its implications in his post-season mosaic

Khris Middleton doing what was asked of him and the jam the Bucks are in surrounding his future

Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of any further serious skill development and, if not, what that means for Milwaukee’s ceiling

The broken down bench mob

What it even means to be a “Buck for Life” anyways

And more!

This will likely be the last episode we record for a long while barring something catastrophic or meaningful happening between now and free agency. We appreciate everyone who listens and welcome any feedback you may have as we close another season of recording.