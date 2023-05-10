Giannis Antetokounmpo Named to First Team All-NBA

It may have been his “worst postseason ever” but at least Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his prestigious place atop the league’s best players mark by netting another first-team All-NBA award for his career accolades. He’s now achieved his fifth straight first team finish, a streak that is a truly impressive mark in line with his standing among some of the all-time greats to ever play this game.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/Jbq2PgwaQe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

We remain unbelievably fortunate to watch this level of sustained excellence from a player still in his prime. And while the playoff loss still stings and will likely until the Bucks recapture another title, Giannis continues to put up rarely paralleled numbers as a member of our franchise.

Antetokounmpo has now been voted First Team All-NBA unanimously each of the last five seasons. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 10, 2023

Given his third place finish in the MVP voting, it wasn’t a surprise to see him placed among the league’s elite once more. Jrue Holiday, who seemed to get some buzz after his beat regular season as a pro, missed out on making any team.