Giannis Antetokounmpo Named to First Team All-NBA

Not a surprise

By Adam Paris
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It may have been his “worst postseason ever” but at least Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his prestigious place atop the league’s best players mark by netting another first-team All-NBA award for his career accolades. He’s now achieved his fifth straight first team finish, a streak that is a truly impressive mark in line with his standing among some of the all-time greats to ever play this game.

We remain unbelievably fortunate to watch this level of sustained excellence from a player still in his prime. And while the playoff loss still stings and will likely until the Bucks recapture another title, Giannis continues to put up rarely paralleled numbers as a member of our franchise.

Given his third place finish in the MVP voting, it wasn’t a surprise to see him placed among the league’s elite once more. Jrue Holiday, who seemed to get some buzz after his beat regular season as a pro, missed out on making any team.

