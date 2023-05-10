Report: Milwaukee Bucks Interviewing Kenny Atkinson, Charles Lee, James Borrego

We’ve got our first reported interviews of the Milwaukee Bucks fresh coaching search underway, with Woj reporting that Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego and former Bud assistant Charles Lee are among the candidates.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee was granted permission to interview Golden State associate HC Kenny Atkinson. Some of other candidates expected to meet with Bucks on coaching job are Milwaukee associate HC Charles Lee, ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego. There will be additional candidates… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2023

Whatever you think of these names, I think the more important part of Woj’s tweet is likely the ending “There will be additional candidates and interviews.” For my money, this is just the tip of the iceberg for candidates to be trotting through Jon Horst’s office over the coming days and weeks.

Atkinson, of course, was ousted in Brooklyn in favor of Steve Nash. He put together a Bud-esque culture over there during a difficult rebuilding period, but didn’t get to see much of it come to fruition once Durant and Irving arrived. Lee served under Bud and is reportedly also interviewing for the Pistons job. Van profiled both recently in his look at the coaching search.

Borrego was most recently head coach of the Charlotte Hornets before Steve Clifford went back there this past season. He was a long time disciple of Pop and he amassed a 138-163 record with the Hornets.

I can’t say I’m overly thrilled with any of these candidates, but the more I think about the known quantities that might be available and fit what Milwaukee is looking for in terms of someone who can tactically adjust, there just aren’t that many folks that fit the bill. Plus, only Horst knows what he may have in mind for any roster shake-ups to come as an additional factor here. Maybe an unknown is on the table, but as I said earlier, I’d expect far more candidates to come in the future, including bigger names.