An Early Look At Bucks Head Coaching Candidates: Wrap-Up & Poll

Over the past three days, I’ve looked at twenty potential candidates for the Bucks’ head coaching vacancy. Divided into three groups, you can read those articles below:

It’s eminently possible that the next Milwaukee sideline boss isn’t any of those names and this whole exercise missed the point. We already know that a few of the names discussed in the above posts (Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin, and Charles Lee) are interviewing, as are two names I didn’t consider (James Borrego and Scott Brooks). I’m sure we’ll have a solid answer by the end of the month.

Personally, I think the name below with the best chance of being an upgrade from Bud is Ty Lue. Prior to the former’s ouster, I considered both to be among the league’s best five or six head coaches, and it’s hard for me to say one is definitively better than the other. I think retreads like Nurse and Atkinson could end up as better fits than Bud was, but I don’t think the chances of that are very high at all. Bud was/is a very good NBA head coach, and it will be tough to do better.

Any of the other names are more of a crap shoot (all the assistants/non-league names without NBA head coaching experience) or clear downgrades from Bud (Vogel and Nash). I won’t be shocked if someone like Hammon, Quinn, Craig, Collins, or even Lee ends up as the next great NBA head coach, though. I’m just not sure it’ll be in Milwaukee.

So now, I turn it over to you with a poll:

Poll Among the names discussed, who would interest you the most as the Bucks’ next head coach? David Adelman

Kenny Atkinson

Sam Cassell

Jarron Collins

Dan Craig

Mike D’Antoni

Jordi Fernández

Adrian Griffin

Becky Hammon

Charles Lee

Tyronn Lue

Eric Musselman

Steve Nash

Nick Nurse

Kevin Ollie

Chris Quinn

Sergio Scariolo

Jerry Stackhouse

Frank Vogel

Jay Wright

If you chose “someone else,” be sure to let me know in the comments who that someone is. I’ll leave this open for the next two weeks, but it seems plausible that we’ll know who the Bucks’ next head coach is before then. Until we do, feel free to continue the discussion below, and let me know what you think of the poll’s results.