NBA Open Thread - Bucks-Free Semifinals

Things are relatively slow around here at Brew Hoop — we hadn’t expected to have nothing new to write about for at least a few more weeks! Yet the NBA never ceases.

Much to our chagrin, the world did not stop the day the Milwaukee Bucks stepped on a banana peel and fell out of the playoffs. The remaining eight teams are an interesting bunch with so many of the higher seeds having crashed out in the first round (not including the Bucks we lost the Cavs, the Kings, and the Grizzlies along the way), so now we’re stuck with these guys:

I’ll do my best to remember to update this thread and post a new one once we reach the Conference Finals and finally the Finals Finals. For now, go ahead and use the comments below to root for the Heat so that when they eventually win the title, we can apply the transitive property and declare ourselves spiritual runners-up to the second championship in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Happy watching!