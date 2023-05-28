Weekend Update: About Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks have got their guy in the lead chair, and it is not who most of us expected. Adrian Griffin, an NBA journeyman turned longtime assistant coach, was reported yesterday to have been tapped for the opening recently vacated by Mike Budenholzer, aka “the best head coach the Bucks had in decades.” What do we know about Adrian Griffin? Here’s a few items that came up over the weekend, and feel free to add anything else in the comments.

Is technically a doctor!

Today I received my PhD in Organizational Leadership. My heart’s desire is to inspire others to never give up on their dreams. #AllthingsarepossiblethroughGod pic.twitter.com/e91ecyCQq5 — Dr. Adrian D. Griffin, Sr. (@NBACoachGriffin) May 7, 2022

Well-liked across the league

Giannis gave the green light

Adrian Griffin finally lands a head coaching job after paying his dues and it’s one of the top teams in the association with arguably the best player in the league. A well deserved promotion. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 27, 2023

To those familiar, Antetokounmpo had been searching for a closer bond with a head coach – one that went beyond hard coaching in practice. https://t.co/SFaoaJMnu2 — JSOnline - Bucks (@js_bucks) May 28, 2023

Pulls wisdom from every stop

What Adrian Griffin learned from his coaches:

Nellie: Make opp adjust to you

Thibs: Prep so you know opp tendencies better than they do

K: To hold people accountable, 1st make them feel respected

Nurse: Expect to win, focus on April/May/June from start https://t.co/w1gCAuJjPM — Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) May 28, 2023

For @Bucks fans, I spent a week in the life with Adrian Griffin back in 2019: https://t.co/cEZTEYzRd8 — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) May 27, 2023

Perhaps has some unresolved issues

Adrian Griffin is the 4th current NBA head coach accused of violence against women. His ex-wife made the accusation in 2020.



Chauncey Billups was accused of rape in 1997, Jason Kidd plead guilty to spousal abuse in 2001, and Joe Mazzulla was arrested for domestic battery in 2009 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 27, 2023

This item is the one that has many people worked up, and that those people are worked up has subsequently gotten other people worked up. In any case, this item deserves further explanation, so here’s what is known:

In August 2020, Griffin’s ex-wife Audrey posted on social media accusations of domestic violence and abusive behavior directed at Adrian. The claims themselves were never taken down, and are – in a word – upsetting. There is nothing further in the public record about any further action being taken, which suggests that law enforcement was not involved in any significant capacity. This, by itself, is sadly not an uncommon occurrence: roughly half of cases of domestic violence in the United States go unreported, for a litany of reasons that all generally mean the target of abuse is at a disadvantage. In this case, this means that any further details about these events are effectively unknown the public. Whether you consider it “the private business of a couple where things got nasty” or “another case of the patriarchy’s oppression” is up to how you choose to view things. As a notable wrinkle, the Toronto Raptors (Griffin’s employer at the time) also declined taking any action, not even conducting an investigation.

However, in August 2021, Griffin filed a libel suit against his former spouse, claiming that the accusations were false and intended to undermine his career. The filing can be reviewed in full here. Griffin was also publicly supported by two of his children on social media, making statements on his behalf. Having the original claims be countered by family members and the tangible step of legal action is not a refutation of the accusations; they are the strongest pieces of “evidence” that go against the claims. The libel suit itself was eventually dismissed on the grounds that the two parties came to an agreement in September 2022. Naturally, the details of such an agreement are also unknown to the public, meaning the nature of how this situation was resolved (if it can be called “resolved”) is effectively a mystery that likely will never be revealed.

What other details have been brought up about the Bucks’ newest head coach? Add the links to the comments and we’ll be sure to keep covering the biggest current story of the franchise.