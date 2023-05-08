Site Announcement: Welcome Three New Brew Hoop Contributors!

It’s going to be an interesting offseason around the Bucks, with plenty of new names sure to join the picture, the first of which will likely be a new head coach. But the Bucks aren’t the only ones looking to add to their team; we here at Brew Hoop are too! We decided to get a jump on the offseason by signing a few free agents of our own in the form of three new contributors, each of whom we’re very excited for. We hope you’ll join us in welcoming them and looking forward to their content! Without further ado, let’s let them introduce themselves...

Ariadna Marquez – [@AriluMarquez]

Hey everyone! My name’s Ari and I’m a rising sophomore studying Communication Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I’ve lived in Milwaukee my whole life and love the city with my whole heart. Of course, the Bucks contribute to a big part of what makes the city so great! My dad has been Bucks fan his whole life as well, and because of that, I grew up watching them ever since I was little. I still remember going to the first game Giannis ever played at, and even the first game at Fiserv Forum! I’ve done some work covering my high school’s sports teams (I’m a Greenfield High alum!) through a mini web series called “The Hustle” on YouTube, feel free to check it out! I’m very excited to be a part of this community and this team, let’s see where the future for the Bucks takes us!

Jackson Gross – [@JacksonGrossMU]

What’s up Bucks fans! I am a graduating senior at Marquette University, with a major in journalism. I have covered Marquette men’s and women’s hoops as well as the NFL and NBA. I am beyond excited to bring you coverage and insights into the Milwaukee Bucks heading into what should be an interesting off-season for the team. While I am from Chicago, I have always respected the Bucks and actually used to work for the team as a brand ambassador. With all that said, I can’t wait to get writing to give some of the best fans in basketball some good things to read and talk about.

Michael Horton – [@mhhort]

Hi Bucks fans, it’s great to be here! I am a graduate student studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I graduated from Texas A&M in 2022, where I covered A&M sports for The Battalion for two years. I have only lived in Wisconsin for a year, but I have been blown away by the passion and energy I have seen for this team. This is truly a special community, and I can’t wait to contribute to the discourse. This is gonna be fun. Thank you and go Bucks!

Want to see your name on our masthead? Let us know, on Twitter or via email.