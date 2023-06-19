Brew Hoop Podcast Ep. 156: NBA Draft Prep

In the latest edition of the Brew Hoop Podcast (AKA the Milwaukee Basketball Podcast Presented By Members of The Basketblogging Website Brew Hoop), I had on first-time guests (and recent staff additions) Jackson and Michael to walk through some NBA Draft prospects.

With hints emerging last week that the Bucks are looking to move into the late first/early second-round of this week’s draft, I wanted some insight on players my compatriots felt 1) Could be available between picks 25-40 and 2) Fit the Bucks team-building mold in one way or another. We talked 10 prospects (plus some honorable mentions), their strengths, weaknesses, and how they could contribute to a Bucks team looking to compete now and in the seasons to come.

I strongly encourage listening to get fuller pictures of each player discussed, but here are the 10 names we talk though:

Pick 1: Keyonte George

Pick 2: Noah Clowney

Pick 3: Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Pick 4: Dariq Whitehead

Pick 5: Andre Jackson

Pick 6: James Nnaji

Pick 7: Kobe Brown

Pick 8: Seth Lundy

Pick 9: Marcus Sasser

Pick 10: Jamie Jaquez Jr.

Honorable Mentions: Brandin Podziemski, Mouhamed Gueye, Adam Flagler

If there are other names you consider worthy of contention, feel free to shout them out in the comments below!

Apple Podcast link:

Spotify link:

And it should be available on all other podcast platforms!