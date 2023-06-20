Giannis Antetokounmpo receives PBWA Magic Johnson Award for cooperation with media, fans

Even after finishing third in MVP voting this year, Giannis Antetokounmpo will still need to make room in his crowded trophy case.

On Tuesday morning, the Professional Basketball Writer’s Association announced that Antetokounmpo had been selected for the 2022–23 Magic Johnson Award, which is earned based on showing courtesy towards media members and fans. Other finalists for this year included DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

Throughout his ten-year career, Antetokounmpo has been a favorite in the media for his extroverted personality and humble disposition. In the press conference following Milwaukee’s season-ending loss to the Miami Heat, the 28-year-old made headlines for an impassioned response dismissing the idea of failure in sports.

Antetokounmpo joins Ray Allen as the second member of the Bucks to earn the annual honor. Allen was the first player to receive the Magic Johnson Award after its creation following the 2000–01 NBA season.

