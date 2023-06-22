NBA Draft Open Thread

As of now, the Bucks only possess one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, set to kick off tonight at 7pm Central from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That happens to be number 58—the last selection of the night—actually two spots earlier than usual thanks to some tampering penalties levied on Miami and Chicago.

While it’s possible—if not particularly likely—that the Bucks will trade into the first or early second round in exchange for a player currently on their roster (or perhaps even their 2029 first-rounder), we’re currently operating under the assumption that for yet another year, the Bucks will gain the rights to a new player, and for the fourth consecutive year, said player will be chosen at the very end of the draft, earning the title of Mr. Irrelevant.

Other, more likely possibilities than trading into the first round that we could see are: Milwaukee may buy themselves a second-rounder as they did when they sent cash to Indiana to grab Hugo Besson in 2022; they could trade one of their few future seconds to move up from 58 or add another second this year like they did in order to choose Jordan Nwora in 2020; or they could trade 58 for a piddly return (probably cash) and select no one.

Should any of those or other eventualities occur, we’ll be on it lickety-split. If not, feel free to use this thread to discuss the draft’s goings-on, and we’ll be back with you once the Bucks do something in relation to the sole pick they control.