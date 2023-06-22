Report: Bucks Trading Up to Pick No. 36

Just when we hit the 25–40 range—the area the Bucks were rumored to be interested in trading into—we got word from Woj that GM Jon Horst has indeed swung a deal to acquire a pick in that range:

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring No. 36 in a deal with the Orlando Magic, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Orlando has plenty of cap space this offseason, which means they can receive a player and his salary without sending any outgoing salary to match it. That presents the possibility that Milwaukee is trading a current player down to Florida. They also could be sending their sole draft choice this year to Orlando as part of the deal.

We’ll update this story as we know more, but for now, get ready for a pick in the next hour!

UPDATE: Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports that the Bucks will send their 2030 second-round pick—which will become officially eligible to be traded once the draft ends—to the Magic plus cash considerations in exchange for the pick.

The Magic are receiving a 2030 second round pick and cash considerations from the Bucks in exchange for the No. 36 pick in tonight's NBA draft, per league source. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) June 23, 2023