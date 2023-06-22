Bucks Draft Andre Jackson Jr. at No. 36

Just under an hour ago, we heard the Bucks were acquiring an early second-rounder this year from the Magic in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder and cash. Now we know who the newest Buck will soon be, and it’s a name many will remember from a few months ago:

Another National Champion gets drafted!



Andre Jackson Jr. is selected with pick No. 36 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/fxAySB2c1U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 23, 2023

No official word on this from either Milwaukee or Orlando since the trade will need to be completed after the draft to comply with the NBA’s “Seven-Year Rule,” which states that draft choices may not be traded until seven years before they are due. The Bucks are sending out their 2030 second-rounder in the deal, which will not be eligible to be dealt until after the 2023 Draft concludes.

Andre Jackson Jr. is fresh off a national championship with the UConn Huskies, where he played three seasons. As a co-captain, he started in 31 of his 36 games and in every NCAA Tournament contest as they marched through the field. The 21-year-old measures 6’6” with a 6’10” wingspan, and averaged 6.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.5 APG throughout his college career on .428/.293/.702 shooting.

Several teams “red-flagged” Jackson due to multiple meniscus injuries during his time in Storrs, so he was being mocked perhaps a bit lower than he otherwise would have been. But he’s an athletic wing who can pass and has some defensive chops, skills that Bucks fans are likely to appreciate. Our own Jackson Gross profiled him yesterday as a possibility should the Bucks trade into this range, so be sure to check that out for more info on the newest Buck.

We’ll be back with you if/when the Bucks select at 58.