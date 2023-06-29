Milwaukee Bucks Summer League Primer

The NBA draft has come and gone, so it’s time for the league to prepare for its premier event. Summer League Basketball!! For most people, this is more of a footnote of the NBA offseason to get us through the dog days of summer. For others, well it is more looking like this.

The Bucks announced their four opponents and dates for the Summer League:

It's about that time again.



Summer League schedule just dropped. pic.twitter.com/LAux9dd9EC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 24, 2023

Summer League will be fans’ first chance to see how rookie draft picks Chris Livingston and Andre Jackson Jr. will fare in competitions. We will also have an opportunity to see how MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green (who is now an RFA) do with a season under their belt. Even if that isn’t the fairest circumstance, we usually expect more from non-rookies in Summer League. Bucks fans should also expect two-way player Omari Moore and Gonzaga star Drew Timme as part of the roster as well.

It will be interesting who will take the Bench and coach the Summer Bucks. Terry Stotts could be in line as the main assistant but this also could be a chance for assistants like Joe Prunty, Vin Baker, or Sidney Dobner a chance to show what they can do as well. Either way, don’t expect to see any tactics or schemes to be present, and instead some PnR and off-ball movements. There’s also the prime opportunity for guys to get theirs as they look to make a good impression. But I will still likely sit here watching the games thinking:

Make sure to follow Brew Hoop as we will provide recaps of the Summer League games!