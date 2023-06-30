NBA Free Agency Open Thread

Today’s the big day! One of the most active dates on the NBA’s calendar, free agency “officially” (though let’s be honest, not actually) kicks off at 5pm Central this evening. That’s when every team and every player call each other and agree to contracts immediately within minutes, not having spoken about them before to comply with league tampering rules. No sir.

All kidding aside, teams can talk to their own free agents prior to the official start of free agency, but NOT about contracts. However, under the new CBA that is in effect tomorrow, teams will be able to negotiate with their own free agents one day after the Finals end next June. So the league and player’s association are at least coming to terms with the reality of the situation, even though talking to your own upcoming free agent before the market opens is hardly tampering.

Nevertheless, we’re going to see teams sign outside free agents within minutes of the deadline, and some eyebrows will probably raise at the timing. Second-round picks will be lost! Feelings will be hurt! People will get mad on Twitter! It’s all part of the fun.

When we have news about the Bucks-specific transactions after 5pm, they’ll certainly get their own posts for you to discuss those. Otherwise, feel free to use this space to talk about other goings-on around the league before and after things kick off, like whatever the hell is happening in Philly. See you later today.