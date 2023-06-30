Khris Middleton Re-Signs With Bucks On 3-Year, $102m Contract

Cue The O’Jays. As expected, Khris Middleton will return, re-signing with the Bucks on a deal that will pay him $102m over the next three seasons, with the ability to opt-out in year three:

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Middleton opted out of the final year and $40.4m remaining on his previous contract last week, but it never stopped widespread speculation that he would sign a new deal with the Bucks rather than seriously entertain offers elsewhere. That is the case, and while he’s leaving money on the table for next season, he gains up to two more years and over twice as more guaranteed salary as he’ll remain under contract until at least age 33.

We likely won’t have the specifics of his yearly salary or the value of his option for a while yet, but this works out to an average annual value of $34m. However, given how raises are handled in NBA contracts, it seems likely his first-year salary will be under that number, while his option will be a bit over. At any of those numbers and just three years, that salary isn’t untradeable either.

Though he dealt with injuries throughout last season and dating back to the 2022 Playoffs, he looked a lot more like his old self in the first-round defeat to Miami, averaging 23.8 PPG on .465/.406/.867 shooting to go along with 6.4 RPG and 6.2 APG. He figures to remain a key initiator and ball handler on Adrian Griffin’s roster while teaming with Giannis in the pick and roll.

After completing his tenth season in Milwaukee, he’s in line for at least two more as he looks to chase another ring. Welcome back Khash Money!