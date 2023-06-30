Bucks Summer League Roster Announced, Including Jabari Parker

Since the Bucks’ Summer League schedule was announced, there’s been some banter about who’s on it, but nothing from the team. Only speculation without any legit sources. Today we have a source, and whoa, is there some interesting stuff in it. From our own Gabe Stoltz, here is the official roster:

Here is the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league roster: pic.twitter.com/7vSf6MqA8F — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) June 30, 2023

Let’s get the less surprising names out of the way first. Vin Baker’s son we knew about. A few former NBA players like Mannion, Bass, Bey, and Cook. 2022 second-rounder Hugo Besson. The Bucks’ two recent second-round picks. Their new two-way man Omari Moore and recent Exhibit 10 signee Drew Timme. Former Buck Summer Leaguer Iverson Molinar. Cult favorite gentle giant Tacko Fall. That’s all fun enough in and of itself.

Additionally, it wasn’t clear whether or not the Bucks’ rookies from last year would partake again. Any reports of the roster didn’t include MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green—who is now a restricted free agent—but they will indeed be in Vegas and figure to see a lot of playing time. Bucks fans will take keen interest in Beauchamp as the former first-round pick looks to crack the rotation next year.

Also, new head coach Adrian Griffin’s eldest son Alan is playing. He went undrafted in 2021 after three years of college and spent one year with the Knicks’ G League affiliate. Since then, he’s played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League with the Newfoundland Growlers, who have awesome branding. If you like giant dogs, check them out.

But look down to third from the bottom. I missed it the first time. The Buck Of Mormon returns to a Milwaukee uniform (albeit a Summer League one) for the first time since leaving in 2018. Jabari Parker—the second pick of the 2014 draft, guy we all pinned our hopes on before we really knew how good Giannis would be, guy whose two ACL tears crushed us almost as much as they did him, guy who by all accounts is a great human—is back.

Of course, things are much different this time. He’s 28 and hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since a 12-game stint with Boston last season, thanks largely due to the massive COVID outbreak around the holidays. Going back further, he’s played just 54 games since the 2018–19 season concluded, which was his first after leaving Milwaukee. Since then, he’s suited up for five teams. With good reason, it looked like to many that he was done in the league.

However, he worked out with the Suns recently so it appeared he is attempting a comeback. The next phase of that comeback will come with the team that originally drafted him. All in all, a feel-good story that we’ll be watching closely in the weeks ahead as games begin. Who knows if he even sees the floor, but I know I’ll be rooting for him to do so. Even if his comeback continues elsewhere, I’ll be pulling for him. If it derails for whatever reason—and let’s be honest, it probably will since it’s a bit of a longshot—I’ll be happy to have seen him on a court again.

In the meantime, welcome back ‘Bari!