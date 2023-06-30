 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carter, Ingles find new homes on first day of NBA free agency

By mhort
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For many of the Bucks’ faithful, the opening day of free agency was a huge relief, because the team was finally able to agree to terms on an extension for Khris Middleton. However, the Bucks also had to say goodbye to two of their role players.

Jevon Carter was the first domino to fall, as the guard inked a three-year, $20 million deal to take his services to the Chicago Bulls.

After being waived by the Brooklyn Nets in February of 2022, Carter was signed by the Bucks and remained with the team through the 2022–23 season. In his only full season in Milwaukee, he started 39 of his 81 appearances and averaged 8.0 points per game.

A few minutes later, it was announced that Joe Ingles would also be on the move. The veteran forward agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Orlando Magic.

Ingles signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Milwaukee in June of 2022. In his lone season with the Bucks, he averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 assists per game coming off the bench.

We wish each of them the best of luck with their new teams!

