Report: Khris Middleton Underwent Knee Surgery, Aims for July Return

A big week of news for the Milwaukee Bucks continues. Fresh off new head coach Adrian Griffin’s introductory press conference on Tuesday, word just got out that Khris Middleton underwent knee surgery after Milwaukee’s first-round defeat to the Miami Heat:

Per Shams and friend of the site Eric Nehm, Middleton underwent an operation to clean up his right knee once the Bucks season came to a close.

Per Shams and friend of the site Eric Nehm, Middleton underwent an operation to clean up his right knee once the Bucks season came to a close. The operation was pre-planned and not a direct reaction to a particular injury sustained in the course of the year or the playoffs; as was reported during the season, Middleton has struggled with knee pain in the past that he normally overcomes in the course of offseason training. Having missed most of a normal offseason recovering from wrist surgery last summer, Middleton had to be sidelined shortly after his 2022-2023 season debut with right knee pain/swelling and was rested occasionally down the stretch of the regular season with recurring knee trouble.

The reports state that the op to clean up that right knee was a “success” (i.e. he still has a knee/leg) and that Khris will be able to engage in normal training starting in July. Whether that means July 1st or July 31st isn’t specified, and how quickly he recovers is an open question given a lengthening injury history and a 32ndbirthday around the corner in August.

On top of all that, he has a decision to make on his ~$40 million player option with a June 21st, 2023 deadline. His inclusion alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent discussions around Milwaukee’s head coach search indicates a high likelihood that Khris and the Bucks are working to figure out a long-term solution that works for both sides. Info on that, of course, to be determined.

We’ll be sure to update the story if more details come out. For now, good luck to Khris on another road to recovery.



At least he’s used to the rhythm of rehab by now.