Report: Brook Lopez re-signs with the Bucks

After Khris Middleton re-signed with the Bucks on day one of free agency, Brook Lopez has returned to Milwaukee on day two. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Lopez has returned to the Bucks on a two-year $48 million dollar contract.

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lopez returns after Shams reported that the Houston Rockets were also in the mix for the 35-year-old center. After only playing 13 games in the 2021-22 season, Lopez returned for 78 regular season games and put up a stat line of 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers led to Lopez making the All-Defensive First team along with Jrue Holiday and a second place finish in defensive player of the year voting behind Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the exact numbers are unknown, the contract averages out to be $24 million per season. Once this deal becomes official July 6, the Bucks will be $14 million under the new second luxury tax apron, with their tax payer mid-level exception still to utilize.

Lopez will continue to be a fixture of the Bucks interior defense alongside Giannis and floor spacing. It should be interesting to see how head coach Adrian Griffin chooses to use Lopez on both sides of the floor. With all that being said, welcome back Splash Mountain!