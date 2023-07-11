Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: The Quest to Remain Undefeated

That’s two thus far, Shooter. Following their victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Bucks were able to knock off the Phoenix Suns in their second Summer League bout, 84-75. They’ll look to continue that perfect record today against the Nets.

Where We’re At

Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s just summer league basketball. But the Bucks are still fun to watch right now. They’re doing so by getting a consistent effort from a variety of players, led by MarJon Beauchamp. However, he wasn’t the only one getting in the action in the win against Phoenix. Following Beauchamp’s 20 points, Tyler Cook came off the bench with 14 points. Tacko Fall and Chris Livingston etched out double figures with ten points apiece as well.

Player to Watch

I’m still going with MarJon. He really seems to have turned a dial in this summer league and showing strides of off-season improvements. He rattled off 20 points in the win against the Suns, two of which came via this masterclass of a play. Reminds you of Giannis, doesn’t it?

MarJon off the backboard! pic.twitter.com/tX94pHmGzt — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2023

Here’s MarJon’s thoughts on that play, courtesy of our friend Eric Nehm over at The Athletic:

“Man, I tried to get the guy to jump, he jumped. And it was just a quick instinct. I’ve been working in that weight room and I felt powerful. And I got it. I actually tried that when I was a sophomore and I barely got it, but that time, I got it and it felt good.” - @Marjon32 https://t.co/FHr888fCnW — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 9, 2023

It’s evident that Beauchamp will be relied on more this season than his rookie year, and he’s showing why this Summer League. It’s also cool that Adrian Griffin is seeing the growth from him firsthand from the sidelines. Chemistry with the young guys is something that was imperative in Milwaukee’s head coach hiring process, and that seems to be blossoming.

Game Info

The Bucks will be back on ESPNU for this one. The action will tip-off from Sin City at 5 p.m. CST.