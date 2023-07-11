Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Nightmare Third Quarter Kills Undefeated Dreams

On Tuesday evening, the Bucks were looking to keep their hot start to Summer League alive against the Brooklyn Nets. After falling behind by double digits early, Milwaukee ended the opening quarter on a 13-3 run to end the period knotted at 18. The second quarter was more of the same, as the teams traded punches to take an even 40-40 score into the locker room. The Nets started the third quarter on fire, churning out a 15-0 run in the first three minutes of action. You might think this is where things turned around for the Bucks, but they absolutely did not. At the end of the third quarter, the Nets had compiled a 75-49 lead. The damage was done, and the teams rode out the fourth quarter to a 92-71 victory for the Nets.

Box Score

Bonus Bucks Bits

Lindell Wigginton was the leading scorer for the Bucks in the first half, totaling 11 points including three buckets from three. In a half where Milwaukee failed to get any real rhythm going from downtown (5-for-16), he was the lone bright spot.

Lindell off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/mNaEhRaPm0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 11, 2023

Even though he didn’t exactly fill up the stat sheet, Andre Jackson Jr. still had his pro potential on full display. Along with a two-handed alley-oop (see below), he had several flashy passes that resulted in points or at least deserved to.

Dre goes up and gets it! pic.twitter.com/KzaQfROwtw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 11, 2023

Even by Summer League standards, the third quarter was ugly. David Duke Jr., Noah Clowney, Kennedy Chandler, and Jalen Wilson went ballistic, leading a 35-9 Brooklyn run before the buzzer mercifully sounded to end the quarter from hell.

You cannot shoot as poorly as The Bucks did and expect to win very many basketball games. They shot 37.5% from the field, 25.0% from three, and a gag-inducing 59.3% from the charity stripe.

MarJon Beauchamp—who entered the afternoon averaging 21.5 points per game in the first two Summer League games—had a tough outing. In 23 minutes of action, he failed to score a point on five field goal attempts.

Aside from MarJon, though, a bunch of other Bucks were able to score. 15 total members of the squad were able to tally at least one point, including Drew Timme, Tacko Fall, and Alan Griffin. If you need a positive slant, there you go.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+