Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Summer League Preview: The Heat Again???

Sorry if you weren’t ready to hear it, but the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Miami Heat again. Okay, yes, it’s the Summer League, but you get my point.

Where We’re At

The Bucks’ quest to maintain their perfect Summer League record failed Tuesday night when they were unable to scratch out a victory against the Brooklyn Nets. A horrendous third quarter is what ultimately doomed them, as they were outscored 35 to nine in that period alone. It wasn’t the prettiest of nights from a scoring perspective either, as just one player, Lindell Wigginton, registered double-digit points (11 of them). Despite the loss, we were treated to this highlight from AJ Green and his headband:

Player to Watch

Despite the loss Tuesday night, Andre Jackson Jr.’s athleticism was still on display:

Dre goes up and gets it! pic.twitter.com/KzaQfROwtw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 11, 2023

He continues to make head-turning plays in Vegas and is definitely winning over some Bucks fans with the energy and hustle he brings to the court. It surely has made fans excited to see how he can continue to develop with the coaching staff throughout the remainder of the summer along with training camp. Like I said in a previous preview, Summer League is always a treat to be able to see the rookies bring their excitement to the floor and put it on display, and Jackson is definitely doing that.

Game Info

Tonight’s action will tip-off at 5 p.m. CST on NBATV.