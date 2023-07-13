Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Summer League: Undrafted Heat Players Spell Doom For Bucks

In their fourth Summer League contest, the Bucks fell to 2-2 after being handled by the Heat, 91-72. Lindell Wigginton led Milwaukee with 15 while recently-promoted big man Orlando Robinson poured in a game-high 25 for Miami.

Both teams struggled to shoot initially, though Milwaukee’s turnover deficit allowed Miami to play from ahead for much of the first half. Once they started hitting and racking up trips to the line, the Heat led 46-33 going into the locker room behind a combined 27 points from two of their former two-way players Robinson and Jamal Cain.

A 7-2 Heat run put them up 18 right after half, a lead they extended to as much as 21 before the final frame. They kept it in double-digits even as the Bucks started finding a little more nylon, coasting to a nineteen-point victory.

Milwaukee will have one more consolation game in Sin City on Saturday before heading back east, with the time and opponent TBA.

For the second straight game, it looked like MarJon Beauchamp would be passive. He only attempted two shots in the first half before registering his first points with a three a few minutes into the third. He hit another one a couple minutes later as part of an eight-point quarter. He also found Tyler Cook underneath on a drive with a nice wraparound pass:

Andre Jackson Jr.’s jumper just doesn’t look good—the ball is too low and too far in front of his body, basically aligned with his nose. He did sink a triple on a catch-and-shoot from Beauchamp, but unfortunately, his effort lacked the kind of highlight-reel defensive plays we saw in his first few Vegas appearances. Still, his athleticism is apparent and he did pretty well on-ball.

Chris Livingston committed five personal fouls in the first half, sticking out on the stat sheet more than his five points and seven boards. He hasn’t shown much in Summer League, and while he has an NBA-ready body at 6’6” 220, we’ve yet to see any other reason why a team would give him a promise, perhaps aside from his Oak Hill/Kentucky pedigree. Hopefully, some time with the Herd will let him cultivate some skills that will play in the bigs.

Lindell Wigginton missed just one of his five shots from the field to go with a perfect 5/5 at the charity stripe. We’ve seen him put up some efficient games with the Bucks over the last two years on his two-way contracts, notably at the end of this regular season. His future in the NBA would definitely be as a score-first point guard.

Drew Timme lacked the touch inside I was accustomed to seeing from him in college, with only two of his seven shots falling. He’d shot the ball well enough in his first three games, though, so I’m not writing him off as a training camp invitee. His current Exhibit 10 deal entitles him to one.

Tacko Fall probably won’t be with the Bucks come September, but he was the only Buck who put forth a real defensive effort today with three blocks.

Neither of Miami’s two most recent first-round picks—Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez—appeared in this one, but as Bucks fans, we’re used to seeing undrafted Heat players succeed.

Echoing their full-season counterparts’ tendencies in 2022–23, the Bucks turned it over eleven times in the first half alone. They equaled that number in the second half, finishing with a whopping 22.

