Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Summer League Preview: The End

One last time for Summer League as the Bucks face the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League finale.

Where We’re At

After a promising start winning their first two games, the Milwaukee Bucks hit a slump and lost their previous two games. Scoring has been a struggle for the team lately so hopefully, they bring their shooting shoes for this game and make one final case to make a roster or get rotation minutes next season. Dimes like this will help:

MarJon drops a DIME to Cook! pic.twitter.com/ieeLEiHogp — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 13, 2023

Andre's penchant for playmaking has been on display in Vegas pic.twitter.com/1ORBhbQtxN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2023

Player To Watch

Future French Superstar Hugo Besson will hopefully get a chance to show his skill set for the first time this Summer League. He dealt with a hip injury for much of the LNB season, which is perhaps why he hasn’t appeared yet.

Game Info

Today’s game will tip-off at 4:30pm CDT on NBATV.