Report: Bucks Sign Jazian Gortman to Exhibit 10 Deal

On Tuesday morning, Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported that the Milwaukee Bucks signed Jazian Gortman to an Exhibit 10 deal that ensures the young point guard will spend training camp with the team.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jazian Gortman to a training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 18, 2023

If Gortman’s name seems familiar, that’s because he donned a Bucks uniform when he joined fellow rookies Chris Livingston and Andre Jackson Jr. for the Las Vegas Summer League along with rising sophomores MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green.

The 20-year-old Gortman averaged 4.8 points, 1 assist and 0.8 rebounds across five games, logging just over 9 minutes of playing time per contest. In the Summer League opener against the Nuggets on July 7, Gortman scored 13 points, including 1-2 shooting from behind the arc.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Gortman was ranked as the no. 7 prospect in the 2022 ESPN 100 before going on to play for Overtime Elite. In one season with the YNG Dreamerz club, Gortman recorded 13.9 points, 3.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 17 games.

Though his 3.2 turnovers per contest against lesser competition in Overtime Elite certainly leave something to be desired—and may be one reason why he went undrafted in June—Gortman’s Exhibit 10 deal ensures the Bucks will have backcourt depth through training camp, at least.

The most likely result is that Gortman will spend the 2023–24 season as a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ affiliate in the NBA G League. However, due to the Bucks’ current point guard depth, there may be a path toward a two-way deal that allows him to see minutes with the main club.