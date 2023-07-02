Report: Jabari Parker will not participate in Summer League

It was a reunion no one was expecting. After last suiting up for the Bucks five years ago, former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker was joining the Milwaukee Bucks summer league squad.

However, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic via the Bucks PR team, Parker will be sitting out of the summer league due to a family matter.

Per Bucks PR, Jabari Parker will no longer participate in Summer League with the team because of a family matter. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 1, 2023

I am disappointment that Parker won’t be joining this summer league team. The fact that Parker has been to carve out a nine-year career despite all the injuries, including an ACL tear, has been nothing short of remarkable. Hopefully everything is ok in his family and at some point he can get back onto the court.