Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 157: One of the Offseasons of All Time

Back together again, and it feels so good, and we’re not talking about the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster! Adam, Kyle, and Riley reunite to touch on Summer League triumphs and failures. Did MarJon, AJJ, or Chris Livingston impress new coach Adrian Griffin? Speaking of Griffin, the three of them try to decide if there was anything to take away from his five games in charge.

Then they shift their attention to free agency and ask themselves if there was anything about Milwaukee’s free agency to get excited about. Will the core + Robin Lopez be enough to win another title? Who would they put as their eight-man rotation at this point and how did Jae Crowder get a vet min with Milwaukee and not a contract in North Macedonia?

Then they close it out by revealing their grocery store impulse buys, Donte DiVincenzo’s New York odyssey, and much more! Be sure to like, subscribe and share with your friends. We will see you all likely during preseason unless a trade happens.