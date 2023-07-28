Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo returns to Bucks

On Friday, the Bucks made a move towards filling out their bench for the upcoming season, bringing back a familiar face: Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The re-signing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fG1v7bUvsA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2023

The 31-year-old will return for his fifth season with the Bucks. In the 2022-23 campaign, he averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 37 appearances.

Antetokounmpo’s return means that the Bucks will have two sets of brothers on the roster this year, as Thanasis and younger brother Giannis will play alongside twins Brook and Robin Lopez.

Charania also reported that Antetokounmpo chose to return to Milwaukee over “multiple offers, including [the Knicks].”

