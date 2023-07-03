Monday Morning Media Roundup: July 3rd, 2023

The rumors and hearsay leading up to this past Friday all but confirmed that the Milwaukee Bucks would aim to run it back with the majority of their core. As of this Monday morning, we’ve taken two large steps in that direction with the re-signings of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez (and, uh, Jae Crowder, I guess) to deals worth $102 million and $48 million respectively.

As my superiors here at the site have pointed out on numerous occasions this summer, just paying everyone who is already here a bunch of money to stay here was the path of least resistance/the surest way for GM Jon Horst to maintain a certain level of competitive reliability. It couldn’t be less sexy, and in the context of a first-round failure that got the previous coach canned, you couldn’t be blamed if indifference is your overriding feeling today.

I’m certainly whelmed.

However, there are a few things that I can lean on to try and spark a little continuing interest:

The continuing possibility of roster consolidation via trade

The human-sized mystery box that is Adrian Griffin

All the little details floating around pointed at Jrue Holiday being a piece Host could potentially cash in on, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see movement on that front once the Damian Lillard sweepstakes are resolved. Add in the tradability of Bobby Portis’s contract and Grayson Allen’s expiring deal, and you’ve some room to maneuver. While nothing was consummated over the weekend, we have entered the phase of free agency where teams who missed out on target player XYZ fall back on back-up plans. The Bucks should be in the conversation, at least.

Regarding Griffin, the hope remains that he proves superior to Mike Budenholzer on at least a front or two. Maybe it is in-game tactics, maybe it is defensive philosophy, maybe it is enacting and cementing positive change in the games of not only his top player (i.e. Giannis Antetokounmpo) but also the young guys who shall inevitably have to fill out the rotation. Of course, like any good mystery box we could find out that Griffin is a downgrade compared to the previous regime. We’ll just have to wait and find out.

So yeah, we’re probably doing it over again (again (again)). The team will move forward with far less benefit of the doubt than the previous two seasons. And that’s okay: You’ve gotta prove you’ve still got it if you want the attention and accolades that go along with competing.

Let’s roundup!

Deeply appreciative of the positivity coming from the NBA propaganda machine, although I did get mildly concerned when they pulled up the “projected depth chart” and it didn’t even have MarJon on there. All due respect to Andre Jackson Jr., but I assume we will be making some sort of move to ensure a second-round pick isn’t the top two guard off the bench for a title-aspiring team.

What in God’s name is up with the lighting in some of the training center meeting rooms? Would it kill the team to have a ring light on-hand for player interviews with local TV news stations from across the country?

Anyways, Jackson seems to have the exact right attitude having come off a title-winning season with UConn and a quick “demotion” back to rookie status. Charting his progress (and that of Chris Livingston) compared to young players under the previous regime will be worthwhile, I think.

The textbook definition of a heroic feat. This team was dead in the water more times than I can count during that championship run, and to will themselves forward and over the line was unbelievably gratifying to bear witness to. Now you can bear witness again without the debilitating stress of the unknown hanging on your soul!

Hot Girl Summer is so 2021. Its “Aging excessive ball-handlers who literally bring nothing at all on defense” SZN around these parts.

Surely the Lillard Saga will have no parallels for the Portland of the Midwest. Nope. Not even a little. Especially after Giannis signs his five year, $769 million (nice) supermax extension next summer, guts it out a season or two more until the weight of our decision-tree drags the franchise under the surface of asset destitution.

Or Giannis will just stick it out Dirk Nowitzki-style like the God Emperor Goof he is.

Fan Post of the Week

Where In The World Is: Jae Crowder’s Next Team?

The Social Media Section

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your POV), Twitter made some changes to its setup last week that prevents people without accounts from even looking at tweets. I’ll do my best to pick and choose URLs to throw in here, but don’t be surprised if TSMS dies a quick death from here on.

Anyways, here’s your weekly absolutely stacked Mafuzzy update

God Emperor Goof and the Princes of Goofing

From the source! #bossman99

I’m slacking like crazy because I half-follow the Dash and had no clue Pat was a bigger fan than me

Remove or re-edit this post, Bobby ETA: Bobby made his account “private” after I nabbed this. Oh well.

I’ve also got the sense that Bobby’s game will be the exact same when he’s 45 as it is now. The mid-range game remains bulletproof. ETA: Same here.

While free agency and associated transactions trundle on in the background, the league will be preparing for its final off-season set piece: Summer League. The Lakers, Spurs, Warriors, Heat, Hornets, and Kings will be taking part in the “California Classic” today and Wednesday, while the Grizzlies, 76ers, Jazz, and Thunder will attend the Salt Lake City Summer League games tomorrow through Thursday.

Then, the whole league will show up for the 10 day extravaganza known as NBA Summer League out in Vegas. The Bucks will start on Friday against the Denver Nuggets at 4 PM (CT) and will go again on Saturday against the Suns at 8 PM (CT). We’ll be covering those games and anything else going on around the team this week and beyond!

Happy Monday!