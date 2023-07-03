Report: Bucks to sign Malik Beasley

Early Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks brought in the first player who has never been a part of the organization with the signing of former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Malik Beasley.

Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Beasley comes on a veteran minimum contract worth $2.7 million. The former Florida State Seminole comes in as another high-volume three point shooter to give the Bucks core even more room to operate. After being traded from the Jazz to the Lakers at the trade deadline, he finished the year averaging 11.2 points, while shooting 35% from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game.

While that all looks good during the regular season, playoff time was much different. Beasley only played 11 of the Lakers 16 playoff games and only saw double-digit minutes once past the first round (game two against the Warriors, where the Lakers lost by 27 points). His viability during the playoffs could be viewed as a concern considering what the Bucks want to do in this current window.

There is also the past legal trouble that Beasley found himself in back in 2020 when he pointed a gun at a family who parked near his home. Police later obtained a search warrant and found other firearms, one of which was stolen, and narcotics. Since then, Beasley has stayed out of trouble after serving 87 days of house arrest during the 2020–21 season.

This addition for the Bucks essentially removes them from using their tax-payer mid-level exception on any other players, with just about $2.7 million to use before they go over the new second apron above the luxury tax. Even with that much money, they have potentially two rookie contracts to sign with Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston, which would leave the team approximately $2.8 million under the apron.

Provided that Beasley continues to improve himself off the court as well as on it, I think this will be a valuable addition for the Bucks moving forward. At one point in his career, Beasley was averaging 20 points per game back in that 2020–21 season. While I don’t think Beasley will return to that level with the Bucks, he can give some good scoring output off the bench from beyond the arc.

Welcome to Milwaukee, Malik!