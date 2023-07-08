Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Summer League Preview: Bucks Looking to Go 2-0

Well, we finally got a taste of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. Though it was summer league action, we’ll take it. In their first bout of the summer, the Bucks were able to scrape out the W against the Denver Nuggets, 92-85.

Where We’re At

As I mentioned above, the Bucks and Adrian Griffin got their stay in Las Vegas started with a well-earned victory. The duo of MarJon Beauchamp and Nico Mannion led the way, with Beauchamp fueling the way with 23 points and Mannion sending in 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Player(s) to Watch

I’m going to go with Beauchamp here. He showed flashes during his rookie campaign, but never really got a real chance to prove himself in meaningful minutes. There’s a chance that could change during his upcoming sophomore season, so every minute of action is crucial. In his first outing of the summer, he shined in a major way by putting on a display of 23 points. We’ll see how he can continue the momentum against a Phoenix Suns team, who’s also exploring the off-season with a new head coach, just like the Bucks.

Additionally, rookie Andre Jackson Jr. showcased some nice moves:

Dre drops the hammer! pic.twitter.com/ALjZDX3kr7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2023

It’s always exciting to see the rookies out there for the first time donning the Milwaukee uniform, and Jackson didn’t waste any time getting started. In addition to the above play, he made some nice moves on the defensive end of the ball:

Dre is hosting a block party in Vegas! ️ pic.twitter.com/epZxRI0Fkv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2023

Game Info

This one is slated to tip-off tonight (Saturday) at 8 p.m. CST. You’ll be able to find the action on NBATV.