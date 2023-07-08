Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Summer League: A Full Team Effort

After taking down the Denver Nuggets in their first summer league game, the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) faced off against their 2021 Finals opponent in the Phoenix Suns (0-1). In fact, it was two years ago today that the Bucks and Suns played each other in game two of the Finals, where the Suns won 118-108. However, Milwaukee were able to spoil the anniversary for Phoenix, with four players scoring in double figures, and they were able to take down the Suns by a score of 84-75.

It was another rough beginning for the Bucks on both ends. After scoring four points in the first two minutes of the game, Milwaukee would go cold and allow the Phoenix to go on an 18-4 run over the next four and a half minutes of the game to go down 20-8. Despite that, the Bucks were able to use strong second and third quarters to get themselves back into the game and take the lead heading into the fourth quarter, 67-63. From there it was a back-and-forth game between the two sides, but a three-pointer from Chris Livingston and back-to-back layups from Tacko Fall helped seal the deal for the Bucks in this one.

It was quite the first half for second-year player MarJon Beauchamp. He got things off to a hot start as he got himself a self alley-oop in the first few minutes of the game. For the rest of the frame, he would only add two more points. However, MarJon got things going in the second quarter, scoring a total of nine points including the final seven points for Milwaukee in the frame. The 2022 first-round pick kept up his hot shooting for the rest of the game, finishing with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting and 1-for-3 from three-point range.

MarJon off the backboard! pic.twitter.com/tX94pHmGzt — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2023

With the Bucks trailing 29-18 in the early stages of the second quarter, former Gonzaga Bulldog Drew Timme drew on his extensive college experience to help bring the Bucks back into the game. Timme would score two points, dish out two assists, and grab three rebounds before being subbed out at the 6:15 mark with the Bucks down just by seven. There were times when Timme looked out-matched, but there are some things to like about him going forward with the Bucks. Look for him to be a good Wisconsin Herd player this season.

Timme drops it off to Randall for the easy deuce pic.twitter.com/pkBj3wf1e7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2023

Timme wasn’t the only big man to have a big impact in this game. Former Chicago Bull Tyler Cook had himself an incredible third quarter. After only scoring two points in the first half, Cook exploded for 12 points on four dunks and two layups. Cook did not play last year as he is now entering his fifth year as a professional. With the Bucks roster slowing filling up, I’d imagine Cook as a G-Leaguer this year or maybe a two-way player.

Andre Jackson Jr. did more Andre Jackson Jr. things in tonight's game. The No. 36 overall pick in this past draft had just six points, but made his impact on the glass with 11 rebounds, with five of them coming on the offensive glass. Jackson Jr. also had two assists and a steal in his second professional game.

Dre with the put back slam! pic.twitter.com/doKPoL6l5v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2023

Basketball isn’t all that Beauchamp can do. During the broadcast, they showed rapper Flava Flav and mentioned that he and MarJon have a relationship. It comes from the fact that MarJon can rap and they have a mutual friend. I cannot wait for MarJon to drop his first album once Summer League is over. Should help all of us get through the rest of the off-season.

