Do you like basketball? Do you like the Milwaukee Bucks? If you answered yes to both questions, then you are in luck because today the team announced its slate of five preseason games featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co.

Two home games at Fiserv Forum bookend the preliminary 2023 campaign as the team will also travel to Memphis, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

Before the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers to kick off their regular season schedule on Thursday, Oct. 26, these games will serve as their warm-ups (all times listed in CT):

Sunday, Oct. 8 | vs. Chicago Bulls | Fiserv Forum | 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 | @ Memphis Grizzlies | FedEx Forum | 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 | @ Los Angeles Lakers | Crypto.com Arena | 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | @ Oklahoma City Thunder | Paycom Center | 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 | vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Fiserv Forum | 7 p.m.

This 12-day stretch should provide plenty of opportunity for Bucks both new and old to find their rhythm before games start counting in any meaningful sense. Rookies Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston, as well as returning youngsters A.J. Green and MarJon Beauchamp, should find plenty of minutes in the early contests, while the final game versus the Grizzlies could provide a glimpse of reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Brook Lopez Jrue Holiday Giannis Jaren Jackson Jr. (a reminder to those hoping to see Ja Morant on the court: the Grizzlies’ star guard is barred from joining the team for any preseason activities as part of the upcoming 25-game suspension to begin the 2023–2024 season).

While there are a number of known quantities on the Bucks’ roster as well as non-rookie new players such as Malik Beasley and (kind of) Robin Lopez, one additional element of intrigue will unfold during the preseason: what new songs will be in DJ Shawna’s rotation, and which soundbites will Beasley, Livingston and Jackson Jr. choose to have played after they score?

Let loose with your predictions in the comments, Brew Hoop readers. We’ll have basketball soon.