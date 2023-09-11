Ranking the Roster: Bobby Portis Checks in at No. 5

As Bobby Portis begins his fourth season as a Milwaukee Buck, he comes in at No. 5 on our Ranking the Roster series.

Building off the intensity he provided to the team during the championship run back in 2021, the folk hero status of Portis remains strong. Fans will still belt out “BOB-BY” chants any time he does anything that fires himself up — and it remains just as exhilarating as the first time he did it. Additionally, he remains a spokesman for the city through his Visit Milwaukee advertising campaigns.

On the court, Portis’ energy translated into another positive campaign. There was even some discussion about him earning the Sixth Man of the Year award, where he ultimately earned six first-place votes and finished behind Malcolm Brogdon, Immanuel Quickley, and Malik Monk.

His 3-point percentage fell a little bit year over year, coming in at 37% last season. He remains a unique option when the Bucks spread the floor and he’s able to knock down his shot. The main trouble is that there may not be a Buck that’s as streaky as Portis. When he’s on, he’s on. But when he’s off, he can be off. It’s a game and season of flows, and Portis’ play exemplifies that.

His rebounding is perhaps the characteristic about his game that stands out the most. He averaged 2.2 offensive boards a game and increased his defensive boards to 7.4 a game, showcasing his hustle and effort out on the court. As Brook Lopez continues to age, Portis being a beast in the rebounding department will continue to serve Milwaukee well.

Looking ahead to this season, Portis will likely be relied to provide similar contributions to what he provided last season. He may earn a start here and there but he’ll be primarily coming off the bench where he’s provided a spark so many times before.

Additionally, he has spent time with the USA team at the World Cup throughout the summer. Any time a player can continue to get play during the off-season and see that court action is a good thing. Of course, some time off prior to opening night is crucial, but overall, this seems to be quite the positive experience for him.

With all this being said, where do you view Bobby Portis in the postseason rotation?

