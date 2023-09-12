Ranking The Roster: TyTy Washington Bonus Poll

When we started this exercise a few weeks ago, the Bucks had seventeen men on their (regular season) roster, which was the limit until this year with the advent of a third two-way spot. While it didn’t throw a wrench—maybe more like one of those tiny screwdrivers used to fix glasses—into our process as I’d feared with a larger roster move, the two-way signing of TyTy Washington might change our calculus at the back end of the roster, so let’s put together another poll!

Firstly, permit me to make the executive decision that Washington will be ranked alongside the Bucks’ other two-way players. The reason? It’s simple: two-way players are ineligible for the postseason, and our evaluation criteria for the series relies on fans’ appraisal of their ability to contribute in the playoffs. Now, it’s certainly possible that Washington gets signed to the standard roster at some point prior to the postseason eligibility deadline in spring—an outcome many of us are hoping for—if he plays well in his second season. Because of that potential, I don’t doubt that some may rank him higher than Thanasis or the Bucks’ recent second-rounders; after all, we’re just a year removed from Washington being selected in the late first round. However, reranking many of the Bucks who finished in our list’s double-digit is a lot to undergo for what’s by definition a minor signing.

Anywho, let’s review how our readership ranked players beyond the top ten:

11. A.J. Green

12. Robin Lopez

13. Andre Jackson Jr.

14. Chris Livingston

15. Thanasis Antetokounmpo

16. Lindell Wigginton

17. Omari Moore

As you can see, the two-way guys both finished at the bottom of the poll. Since our polling interface won’t let us do a ranking, let’s try it this way with two questions:

Poll Is TyTy Washington more important to Milwaukee’s postseason success than Lindell Wiggninton? Yes

No vote view results 55% Yes (11 votes)

45% No (9 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Is TyTy Washington more important to Milwaukee’s postseason success than Omari Moore? Yes

No vote view results 77% Yes (14 votes)

22% No (4 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

I have a feeling the ayes will very strongly have it here, and though this is a janky way to ameliorate our dilemma of ranking spots sixteen through eighteen, it works! Moving on, here’s our typical gut check poll, where I’m curious to see if Washington’s potential for promotion to the standard roster will show up with a higher score:

Poll Gut Check: how confident are you that TyTy Washington will be in the playoff rotation? 1 - Not in the rotation at all.

2 - Might play a few rotation minutes here and there.

3 - Will get some minutes, depending on the series.

4 - Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes.

5 - Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! vote view results 52% 1 - Not in the rotation at all. (10 votes)

31% 2 - Might play a few rotation minutes here and there. (6 votes)

5% 3 - Will get some minutes, depending on the series. (1 vote)

5% 4 - Will be part of the rotation, playing steady minutes. (1 vote)

5% 5 - Firmly in the rotation, playing heavy minutes! (1 vote) 19 votes total Vote Now

I’ll leave this poll open an extra day and when we have results, I’ll briefly touch on them as we wrap up the series at the end of this week. Thanks for participating in this series, and if you haven’t already, cast your vote for no. 3!