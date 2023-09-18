Monday Morning Media Roundup: September 18, 2023

Writer’s note: Riley is on a well-deserved vacation so I’m filling in, at least for this week.

It seems to be that time of year again. You know, the time when Giannis could sign an extension but probably won’t. The media speculates he wants out, and people (primarily those residing in Miami) think of all the possible scenarios to bring Giannis to Florida. Giannis normally says the usual stuff: “if the team is building and competing for a championship, I’ll stay” etc. etc. But it seems to be a different vibe this time. The media is still drafting these Giannis wants out articles, but Giannis is still saying these things and has added a new wrinkle. The new gasoline can is courtesy of the 48 Minutes podcast which had Giannis on as a guest. Giannis mentioned how he loves Milwaukee but emphasized that he is a winner and that will be the decisive factor in what he chooses.

"I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner. ... If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien I have to take that better situation."



Giannis on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 13, 2023

I do believe Giannis is and wants to be a winner. It would beg me to believe then why he didn’t view getting gentleman swept as a failure, but I digress. An interesting wrinkle is if things don’t go well, how much is Giannis going to blame himself? He was the one to sign off on bringing in Adrian Griffin as coach, he has his brother there for reasons, and it was this same situation back in 2020 that has the roster in the state it’s in. Who knows, but winning fixes a lot of problems and unless Giannis goes full James Harden, expect him to still give the Bucks his all.

Let’s roundup!

It’s 2019 and 2020 all over again also Raja Bell has a podcast I guess.

This was Khris’ first podcast interview I guess and this was an enjoyable episode. He did not say Milwaukee needs a title to keep Giannis though I’m sure this was recorded before those comments. It also helps that he did just get paid so not as much of a focus.

The WNBA is looking at expanding and unfortunately, Milwaukee wasn’t on the list of cities. But Tyler Maas and Dan Shafer give some strong points for why Milwaukee would and could be a strong option for a team. Between having the Deer District continuing to be an entertainment space, two arena options, and potential rivalries, Milwaukee would be an excellent market. Plus probably should add some professional teams if other teams are asking for $600 million from the state just to keep the existing stadium functional.

Fan Post of the Week

I’m the substitute teacher when it comes to this so everyone wins.

Social Media Section

Congrats to the family on their third child

Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo Daddy’s Little Girl and Brother’s Baby Sister pic.twitter.com/s64nPZcP7d — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 16, 2023

We will never be free of NBA 2k

Those cooking episodes will be glorious

I can’t lie, that fit looks cozy and nice

Ok, I think I got through this and didn’t ruin all the good work Riley did so thanks for bearing with me this week. There might be an MMMR next week or not—who knows? But the important thing is you don’t need to get yourself worked up over comments made by our Emperor Greek Goof god.