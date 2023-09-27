BREAKING: BUCKS ACQUIRE DAMIAN LILLARD

Are you tired of a slow offseason? Waiting for the Bucks to do something? Well, wait no longer, as Woj has dropped this massive hydrogen bomb on us:

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FRgQyDVjQG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

As you would expect, Jrue Holiday is indeed heading out in the package, as is Grayson Allen. As you would also expect, the Bucks 2029 first-round pick is headed out, plus swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

We’ll keep you updated with more, as this news is literally five minutes old, but for now, I have one question for you:

WHAT TIME IS IT, MILWAUKEE?

UPDATE 1: Shams Charania has further details on the entirety of what appears to be a three-team deal with Phoenix. It now appears that the Bucks may be only sending out just one pick swap, which is a nice bit of business. Allen is going to be a Phoenix Sun.

Full trade, per sources:



- Bucks: Damian Lillard

- Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

- Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

Additionally, Woj reports that Portland will look to flip Holiday right away, in line with their rebuilding plans that now have started in earnest:

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards. https://t.co/6IR7bcFVrr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

We’ll see where he ends up. I think I speak for many, if not all fans when I say that though I’m sad to see Holiday leave, the elation at acquiring Lillard more than makes up for it. Holiday will always be loved in Milwaukee for helping bring the city its first title in 50 years, and I hope that his number will be retired one day by the franchise. Right now, though. literally one day after reaffirming that he wanted to be a Buck for life and expressing his desire to sign an extension, he probably feels a bit scorned.

UPDATE 2: If you were worried about Lillard not reporting/pouting because he didn’t go to his preferred destination of Miami (you know, the place he said was the only place he wanted to go), this should assuage your concerns. From the man himself:

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned



Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks ️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

UPDATE 3: ESPN’s Marc Spears is now reporting that Lillard was indeed interested in playing for the Bucks since the Heat weren’t getting anything done:

Sources to @andscape: With Miami talks going nowhere, agent Aaron Goodwin privately told the Bucks and Nets 10 days ago that Dame would be interested in a deal there. The Raptors were a real contender to land the ex-Blazers star, but ultimately Bucks got it done per Woj report. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 27, 2023

It appears that he definitely wants to be a Buck.