BREAKING: BUCKS ACQUIRE DAMIAN LILLARD

IT’S DAME TIME

By Van Fayaz
2021 70th NBA All-Star Game Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Are you tired of a slow offseason? Waiting for the Bucks to do something? Well, wait no longer, as Woj has dropped this massive hydrogen bomb on us:

As you would expect, Jrue Holiday is indeed heading out in the package, as is Grayson Allen. As you would also expect, the Bucks 2029 first-round pick is headed out, plus swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

We’ll keep you updated with more, as this news is literally five minutes old, but for now, I have one question for you:

WHAT TIME IS IT, MILWAUKEE?

UPDATE 1: Shams Charania has further details on the entirety of what appears to be a three-team deal with Phoenix. It now appears that the Bucks may be only sending out just one pick swap, which is a nice bit of business. Allen is going to be a Phoenix Sun.

Additionally, Woj reports that Portland will look to flip Holiday right away, in line with their rebuilding plans that now have started in earnest:

We’ll see where he ends up. I think I speak for many, if not all fans when I say that though I’m sad to see Holiday leave, the elation at acquiring Lillard more than makes up for it. Holiday will always be loved in Milwaukee for helping bring the city its first title in 50 years, and I hope that his number will be retired one day by the franchise. Right now, though. literally one day after reaffirming that he wanted to be a Buck for life and expressing his desire to sign an extension, he probably feels a bit scorned.

UPDATE 2: If you were worried about Lillard not reporting/pouting because he didn’t go to his preferred destination of Miami (you know, the place he said was the only place he wanted to go), this should assuage your concerns. From the man himself:

UPDATE 3: ESPN’s Marc Spears is now reporting that Lillard was indeed interested in playing for the Bucks since the Heat weren’t getting anything done:

It appears that he definitely wants to be a Buck.

