Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 158: Dame Time

EMERGENCY POD

By Kyle Carr
/ new
2021 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s an EMERGENCY POD!!! Kyle, Van, and Michael go through the blockbuster deal, bringing All-Pro Guard Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. They break down why it made sense, what he can potentially bring to Milwaukee, and what the Bucks can provide to him. They give Jrue his flowers and figure out if this is a super team.

