Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 12

Though the lion’s share of the votes were cast before the Bucks’ alarming destruction at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening, there still hasn’t been a marked improvement in many fans’ overall views of the team, despite eking by the Warriors and Kings last weekend. Here are the highlights of this week’s poll:

Fans asked about how the Celtics win last week are split (41% to 41%) over whether or not it portends well for the Bucks in a hypothetical playoff matchup.

Similarly, a similar divide exists (43% to 42%) regarding whether the Bucks can make the NBA Finals with a defense that ranks below the league’s median.

Compared to last week, 20% more of those asked feel the Bucks will finish with the two-seed— almost a majority—and 48% feel they will slip to three or worse, down from a worrying 70% one week ago.

A whopping 79% of fans asked still approve of the Damian Lillard trade even with the knowledge that Jrue Holiday would become a Celtic. Just 9% disapprove.

Most respondents (78%) don’t mind or are happy that MarJon Beauchamp has been largely out of the rotation lately, so his vocal supporters who might be annoyed are a loud minority.

Interestingly, a slight majority (53%) of those polled feel that Pat Connaughton should remain in the rotation.

Adrian Griffin’s disapproval rating fell from 78%, but reflecting that 53% of fans polled disapprove of his coaching, his approval rating only climbed seven points. Jon Horst’s approval rating rose 15%.

44% of voters thought the current Bucks couldn’t win the championship, down from 65% last week.

Poll Did last week's victory over the Celtics give you more confidence in the Bucks' chances versus them in the playoffs? 41% Yes (64 votes)

41% No (64 votes)

17% Undecided (27 votes) 155 votes total

Poll Since 2003, only four of 40 teams (three had LeBron James, FYI) in the NBA Finals had a regular season defensive rating that ranked below 15th. Can the Bucks be the fifth? 42% Yes (67 votes)

42% No (67 votes)

14% Undecided (23 votes) 157 votes total

Poll Currently, Milwaukee is 3 games back of East-leading Boston and 2 games up on Philly. Do you think the Bucks will finish with the two seed? 45% Yes (73 votes)

6% No, they will overtake Boston for the one seed (10 votes)

36% No, they will slip to the three seed (58 votes)

11% No, they will be lower (19 votes) 160 votes total

Poll Halfway through the regular season and after two Celtics matchups, do you still approve of acquiring Damian Lillard even knowing that Jrue Holiday wound up in Boston? 79% Yes (124 votes)

8% No (14 votes)

11% Undecided (18 votes) 156 votes total

Poll MarJon Beauchamp has been DNP-CD the last two games and only appeared in the fourth quarter of the Celtics blowout, accruing just one board and one block. Which best matches how you feel about his recent lack of playing time? Angry—the Bucks should be prioritizing his development

It’s unfortunate, but understandable

Indifferent

Pleased—he isn’t a positive contributor vote view results 22% Angry—the Bucks should be prioritizing his development (40 votes)

45% It’s unfortunate, but understandable (79 votes)

24% Indifferent (42 votes)

8% Pleased—he isn't a positive contributor (14 votes) 175 votes total

Poll Pat Connaughton is averaging just 4.8 PPG this month on .462/.478/.750 shooting. Should he still be in the rotation? 52% Yes (81 votes)

37% No (58 votes)

9% Undecided (15 votes) 154 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks' head coach? 12% Yes (19 votes)

53% No (82 votes)

34% Undecided (53 votes) 154 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks' general manager? 78% Yes (120 votes)

8% No (13 votes)

13% Undecided (20 votes) 153 votes total

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? 42% Yes (65 votes)

43% No (67 votes)

13% Undecided (21 votes) 153 votes total

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.