Report: Bucks Interested in Dejounte Murray

With under three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the rumor mill is starting to pick up more steam. Friday afternoon, Chris Haynes of TNT reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are “among multiple teams” interested in former All-Star Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks:

Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vlWUIMDPIp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2024

Murray came to Atlanta in the 2022 off-season, being shipped out by the San Antonio Spurs for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a 2026 pick swap. Now his one-and-a-half-year stint could be coming to a quick end, with the Hawks sitting tenth in the East at 17-23 and the poor fit alongside Trae Young.

The Bucks are one of nine teams with some reported interest, and it makes sense considering Milwaukee’s defensive woes this season. Any trade package would have to start with Bobby Portis for salary purposes because Murray signed a four-year $120 million extension with the Hawks this past summer, activating the poison pill provision. Also, the Bucks only have two second-round picks available to trade between now and after the NBA draft in June.

