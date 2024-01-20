Bucks vs. Pistons: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their trip through the Midwest with a matinee road game against the Detroit Pistons. With the Celtics continuing to gradually pull away in the East’s first seed, the Bucks will need to continue to stack the gimme wins to secure their position as second-best in the conference. Lowly Detroit offers just such an opportunity this afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable while the Pistons miss Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Monte Morris.

Check out the full preview here, and as always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 42: Against the Pistons, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 73% Win big (by 10 or more points) (25 votes)

8% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

8% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

8% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+