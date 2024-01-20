Rapid Recap: Bucks 141, Pistons 135

The Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Detroit Pistons 141-135. They pulled ahead late in a slog of a game on the strength of Dame’s season-high 45 points. Yes, the Pistons scored that much. But luckily the Bucks scored more.

A slow start for both teams turned into a fairly even affair. Brook turned in a 4-4 frame for 11 points, but the Pistons (particularly Alec Burks) were hot from deep and took the lead 38-34 after one. Lead by Bojan Bogdanovic, they maintained that lead for most of the second. The Bucks turned it on (relatively speaking) to close out the quarter, with Dame hitting a late three to cap his team-high 17 points and put the Bucks up 70-67.

Dame genuinely turned it on in the third, more than doubling his total points while continuing to dish out assists. The Bucks needed all of those points as Jaden Ivey and the Pistons nearly kept pace to close the quarter at 103-98. Hot shooting from Ausar Thompson Mitchell’s Favorite Mike Muscala quickly evened the game. Giannis imposed himself in the ensuing dogfight as the Bucks pulled it out down the stretch.

Stat That Stood Out

With all due respect to Dame, I’ll highlight the Pistons’ season-high 21 threes as being even more of an anomaly. Not only did this barrage keep them in spitting distance from wire to wire, but it may also represent some prescient regression to the mean. I’ll be pondering the extent to which the Bucks were to blame in the Extended Recap.

