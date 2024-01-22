Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: A Motown sequel?

The Milwaukee Bucks got their trip to the Motor City off to a good start with a 141-135 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Now, the Bucks will look to reach the checkered flag of their two-game stint in Detroit with a Monday night showdown.

Where We’re At

The Bucks were able to get the taste of defeat from their game against Cleveland out of their mouth with a Damian Lillard masterclass on Saturday. It took all of Dame’s 45 points and 11 assists to out-duel a Pistons team that hit a season-high 21 three-pointers. Outside of that Giannis-less drubbing by the Cavs, the Bucks have won four out of their last five games, with the highlight of the week coming in a 135-102 shellacking of the one-seeded Boston Celtics.

What can be said about the Pistons that hasn’t already been said? They have been the worst team in the NBA this season and potentially of all time. 2024 has not been kind to Detroit, holding a 1-9 record, with their lone win coming against a fellow bottom-feeder in the Washington Wizards. They have put in a couple of strong efforts in their last four games, losing by seven or fewer points against Houston, Minnesota, and Milwaukee. Cade Cunningham has been one of the few bright spots for the Pistons, averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the season, although he has missed Detroit’s last six games due to that nagging knee strain that saw him sit part one of this Bucks/Pistons mini-series.

Injury Report

The Bucks' injury report looks relatively clean, with Giannis being listed as probable with a right shoulder contusion. TyTy Washington and Chris Livingston are both out on assignment to the G League.

The Pistons could be without Cunningham, with Detroit listing the former No. 1 pick as doubtful with a left knee strain. Monte Morris is also listed as doubtful with a right quadriceps strain. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Player To Watch

Alec Burks has been shooting the lights out from beyond the arc in 2024, with the journeyman shooting 49.4% on 7.9 attempts per game. In the game on Saturday, Burks hit seven of the 21 threes the Pistons made on a 50% clip and finished the game with 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. He was just a point off from matching his career-high in scoring; can he make personal history tonight?

How To Watch

Bally Sports Wisconsin at 6:00 PM CST.

