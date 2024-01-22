Bucks vs. Pistons: Game Thread

After taking care of business on Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to end their two-game stay in Detroit with a 2-0 record as they take on the Detroit Pistons. This will be the Bucks’ last game of this three-game road trip as they prep for a three-game home stand, with two of the games the Cleveland Cavaliers (three games back of Milwaukee) before taking on the fifth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokoumpo is still listed as probable with a right shoulder contusion, while Cade Cunningham and Monte Morris are both posted as doubtful for this game. The Pistons could be getting big man Isaiah Stewart back, with him being questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 43: against the Pistons, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 66% Win big (by 10 or more points) (44 votes)

21% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (14 votes)

4% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

7% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (5 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

